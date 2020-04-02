Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Alleghany worth $131,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y opened at $514.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $661.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $756.34. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.35) EPS. Alleghany’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

