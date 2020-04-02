Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 188.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALSN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

ALSN stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,067. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.