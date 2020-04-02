AllSafe Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $300,746.77 and $451.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

