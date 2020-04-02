Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1,949.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,051 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 542,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

MDRX opened at $6.71 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

