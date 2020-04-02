Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stake Lifted by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after buying an additional 1,105,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after buying an additional 118,787 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,573,000 after buying an additional 133,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average is $109.20. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.