Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $38,120.12 in Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total transaction of $38,120.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,600.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total transaction of $41,932.46.

On Monday, February 3rd, Ann Mather sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Ann Mather sold 654 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16.

GOOG traded up $16.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,122.00. 230,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,218. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,302.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,318.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.