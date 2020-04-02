Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altus Midstream.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALTM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altus Midstream to a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.44.

NYSE ALTM opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $6.29.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altus Midstream by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter.

