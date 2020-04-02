Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) to Underperform

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of ALTM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,627. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000.

