AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of AMADY stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.75. 89,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,819. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.35. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

