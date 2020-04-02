Amarin’s (AMRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amarin from $24.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Amarin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.13 and a beta of 2.19. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $26.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $143.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

