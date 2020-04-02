Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.84.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,906.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,477,416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,951.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,846.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $943.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

