Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $2.92 million and $107,545.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Binance, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.20 or 0.02601524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00194466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 344,013,157 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, HitBTC, Binance, Gatecoin, Coinrail, Kucoin, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

