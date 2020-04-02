American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.22. 127,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.23. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 365,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,186,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 123.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

