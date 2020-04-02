American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

American Finance Trust has a payout ratio of -1,222.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 473,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,585. The stock has a market cap of $677.97 million, a PE ratio of -176.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.18.

AFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upgraded American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

