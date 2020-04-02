American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NYSE AFG traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 784,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,271. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.33.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

