American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMH. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,910. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 316,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $9,060,186.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim purchased 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,980.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298 in the last ninety days. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.