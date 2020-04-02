American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT opened at $206.97 on Thursday. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $258.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.12 and its 200-day moving average is $225.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,681 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 8,082,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,132,000 after acquiring an additional 212,919 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 89,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 4,967,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,075,000 after acquiring an additional 277,668 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Company lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Company now owns 26,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank now owns 15,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.