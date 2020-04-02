American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of American Vanguard worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 263,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 185,022 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 299,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 101,130 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter worth about $986,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

AVD stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $436.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.35. American Vanguard Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts expect that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

