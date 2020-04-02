America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) recently:

3/27/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $139.00.

3/27/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/20/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

3/19/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – America’s Car-Mart had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $137.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – America’s Car-Mart had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $139.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/13/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/11/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2020 – America’s Car-Mart was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ CRMT traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.46. 96,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Ann G. Bordelon acquired 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,114.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

