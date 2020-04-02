Ampleforth Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00017073 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a market cap of $3.71 million and $236,751.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.72 or 0.04497328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036646 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014729 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 9,971,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,347 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

