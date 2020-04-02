AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 64.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,044.37 and $8,983.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

