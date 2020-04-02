Analysts Anticipate Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will announce sales of $244.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $248.90 million. Archrock posted sales of $236.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $976.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $926.70 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $974.90 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AROC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Archrock has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a market capitalization of $551.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.64.

In other Archrock news, CFO Doug S. Aron acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $98,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,344.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 42,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,773.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,860.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 206,132 shares of company stock worth $863,960 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Archrock by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,572,000 after purchasing an additional 313,116 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,430,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $21,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,505,816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Archrock by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,432,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 244,439 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

