Analysts Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBAY shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,769,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after buying an additional 2,981,292 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,746,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 450,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY remained flat at $$1.41 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,896,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,938. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. The firm has a market cap of $99.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

