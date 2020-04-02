Analysts Anticipate Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.17 Million

Analysts expect that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will post $138.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.50 million. Franks International reported sales of $144.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year sales of $559.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.51 million to $623.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $588.08 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $701.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of FI stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.42. Franks International has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $654.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $56,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Franks International by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 144,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 284.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 680,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 42,915 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,477,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

