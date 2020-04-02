Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Northern Trust reported earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.09.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $73.00 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

