Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will announce sales of $25.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $28.61 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $23.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year sales of $99.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.72 billion to $114.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $117.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.89 billion to $119.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.25. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

