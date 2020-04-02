Analysts Anticipate PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.57 Million

Analysts expect PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to post sales of $760.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $742.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $782.60 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $722.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PRAH. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAH opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $113.10. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.