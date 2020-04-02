Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce sales of $11.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile Us’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $11.72 billion. T-Mobile Us posted sales of $11.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will report full-year sales of $47.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.80 billion to $48.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $49.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.50 billion to $50.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow T-Mobile Us.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Shares of TMUS opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,157,368,000 after acquiring an additional 287,303 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter valued at $794,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,072,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $396,953,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,751 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

