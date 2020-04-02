Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 2nd (ACDVF, APYX, CAAP, CAAS, CAR, COHR, DNLI, DSKE, EVRI, GBDC)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, April 2nd:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

