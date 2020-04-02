Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.74. Euronet Worldwide also posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $8.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $171.25.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.