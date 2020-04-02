Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on IONS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

IONS opened at $46.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $677,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,035,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,423,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 615.2% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

