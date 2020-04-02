Analysts Expect Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. Pulmatrix posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pulmatrix.

A number of research analysts have commented on PULM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 284.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,566 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Pulmatrix worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,380. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.06.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

