Analysts Expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.79.

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram bought 1,250 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $249,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $5,859,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,001 shares of company stock worth $142,541. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 596.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.30. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $67.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.