Analysts Offer Predictions for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Restoration Hardware in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 232.62% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $664.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Restoration Hardware from $255.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.15.

RH traded up $7.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.56. The company had a trading volume of 425,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.23. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $256.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

