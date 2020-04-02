Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Plantronics (PLT)

Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/2/2020 – Plantronics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Plantronics was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Plantronics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2020 – Plantronics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Plantronics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

2/5/2020 – Plantronics was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/5/2020 – Plantronics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Plantronics stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.85. Plantronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Plantronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Plantronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Plantronics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plantronics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

