Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/30/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/6/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/24/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/20/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/14/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

2/13/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – BJ’s Restaurants was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

BJRI stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $246.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.52 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Lynds bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.90 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

