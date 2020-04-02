Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Oshkosh (OSK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK) in the last few weeks:

3/24/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $103.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $109.00.

3/13/2020 – Oshkosh had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,124. Oshkosh Corp has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average of $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Oshkosh Corp alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,511.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,421,607. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,841,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,372,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,929,000 after buying an additional 741,027 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,797,000 after buying an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,551,000 after buying an additional 186,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.