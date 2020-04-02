Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Energy Recovery (ERII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) recently:

3/31/2020 – Energy Recovery was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/23/2020 – Energy Recovery had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Energy Recovery was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Energy Recovery was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/10/2020 – Energy Recovery was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/5/2020 – Energy Recovery was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/4/2020 – Energy Recovery was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $412.85 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $84,666.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $128,768.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,110,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,270.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,553 shares of company stock worth $401,839 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energy Recovery by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 74,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

