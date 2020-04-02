Analyzing Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) and Home Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:HWEN)

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) and Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Rhinebeck Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.4% of Home Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhinebeck Bancorp $46.62 million 1.51 $5.96 million N/A N/A Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Rhinebeck Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Financial Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Rhinebeck Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rhinebeck Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhinebeck Bancorp 12.79% 5.59% 0.64% Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rhinebeck Bancorp and Home Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhinebeck Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Rhinebeck Bancorp beats Home Financial Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans. It also provides brokerage and financial planning services; and life insurance and investment products to individuals and businesses. It operates through 11 branch offices located in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Home Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans. It serves customers through its main office in Spencer and its branch office in Cloverdale. Home Financial Bancorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Spencer, Indiana.

