ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.68.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Sunday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 401,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,988.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $36,597.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $47,501.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,950 shares of company stock worth $276,631. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,239 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 782,526 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,555,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 379,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGI opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $18.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.77.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

