Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,241 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Bank of America lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $57.75 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.61.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.44. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.