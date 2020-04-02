ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,577 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.31% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $17,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 284,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 169,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. BidaskClub cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.18 per share, with a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $374,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $493.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

