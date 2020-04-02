ANON (ANON) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. ANON has a market capitalization of $44,948.35 and $7.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, ANON has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02591371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00192304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

