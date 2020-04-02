Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.69.

AM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of AM opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,214,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,347,000 after buying an additional 5,742,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $41,584,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,017,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024,234 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 19,084,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,496 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $16,922,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

