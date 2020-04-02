APIS (APIS) One Day Volume Tops $112,290.00

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One APIS token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, IDEX and IDAX. APIS has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $112,290.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, APIS has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007012 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000615 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,052,299,261 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

