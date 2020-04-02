APIX (APIX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $117,799.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One APIX token can currently be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000753 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $117,799.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APIX has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.02599289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00193240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,287,156 tokens. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.