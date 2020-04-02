apM Coin Market Cap Hits $5.81 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. apM Coin has a market cap of $5.81 million and $3.04 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, apM Coin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002839 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

