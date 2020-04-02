Apollon Price Down 24.4% This Week (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Apollon has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. Apollon has a market capitalization of $3,023.49 and $1.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00071198 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000315 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

