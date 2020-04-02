Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.24. 8,671,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707,887. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

