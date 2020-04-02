AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. AptarGroup reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.43.

Shares of ATR opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $112.05. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 17.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

